Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch)

Garson has starred in more than 300 episodes of TV (from White Collar to Hawaii 5-0) and 300 films (such as 2019’s Walk to Vegas) and is a world-champion poker player. He adopted a 7-year-old boy named Nathen in 2010.

Tragically, the actor died at age 57 in September 2021. Garson was spotted filming And Just Like That a month before his passing.