‘And Just Like That’ Infidelity

During the seventh episode, which aired in January 2022, Miranda tried to rekindle her romance with Steve after sending Che multiple DMs — and​​​ not hearing back after their hookup. Despite her best efforts to have steamy kitchen sex with her husband, Miranda clearly wasn’t feeling things and the tryst ended quickly.

Later in the episode, Nixon’s character ran into Che and the two ended up in bed together after Che insisted they never got the messages. “I think I’m in love with you,” Miranda said after their night together, but Che responded, “You’re in love with you with me. And the weed doesn’t hurt.”