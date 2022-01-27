‘And Just Like That’ New Normal

As Miranda excitedly pursued her newfound romance with the comedian, Steve was still reeling during the ninth episode.

“How long did you know about it, about her and this Che?” the bartender asked Carrie while they painted a house for charity. “No need to get uncomfortable, I’m just trying to get some information here. This whole thing all came up on me pretty damn fast. Can you help me out here?”

Steve later admitted to the author that he never intends to take off his wedding band, revealing, “I don’t care what Miranda does, ’till death do us part. Never coming off.”