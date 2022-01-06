Top 5

Miranda Hobbs and Steve Brady’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘Sex and the City’ to ‘And Just Like That’

And Just Like That Shocker Miranda Hobbs and Steve Brady Relationship Timeline From Sex and the City to And Just Like That David Eigenberg and Cynthia Nixon
 Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
‘And Just Like That’ Shocker

Miranda is forced to face what is going on in her life when Carrie calls her out on her behavior. Nixon’s character explained in episode 5 of the revival that it feels as if she has been unhappy in her marriage to Steve “forever.”

While discussing her growing reliance on alcohol, Miranda admitted, “I am drinking too much. Yes, we all were in the pandemic, and I guess I just kept going. … I know me, Carrie. If I really thought I had a problem, I would quit instantly.”

After hooking up with Che, who identifies as nonbinary, Miranda admitted that she isn’t willing to give up that connection yet, saying, “I don’t know if I want to quit that. I’ve never felt like that in my life.”

