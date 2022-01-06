‘And Just Like That’ Shocker

Miranda is forced to face what is going on in her life when Carrie calls her out on her behavior. Nixon’s character explained in episode 5 of the revival that it feels as if she has been unhappy in her marriage to Steve “forever.”

While discussing her growing reliance on alcohol, Miranda admitted, “I am drinking too much. Yes, we all were in the pandemic, and I guess I just kept going. … I know me, Carrie. If I really thought I had a problem, I would quit instantly.”

After hooking up with Che, who identifies as nonbinary, Miranda admitted that she isn’t willing to give up that connection yet, saying, “I don’t know if I want to quit that. I’ve never felt like that in my life.”