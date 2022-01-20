‘And Just Like That’ Split

After realizing that the spark between her and Steve was truly gone, Miranda decided in episode 8, which aired in January 2022, to tell him that she wanted a divorce. “I can’t do this anymore,” she told him. “I’m not happy.”

Steve told her that he was satisfied with their life together, but if she wasn’t, he didn’t feel like fighting for her again. After their conversation, she decided to fly to Ohio to surprise Che at their comedy show. Earlier in the episode, Che confessed that they also loved Miranda, but they refused to pursue a relationship with her while she was still married to Steve.