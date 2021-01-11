‘Sex and the City’ Originally Ended 17 Years Ago: What Happened Next

2010

In the second movie, Carrie kisses Aidan (John Corbett) during a trip to Abu Dhabi with her friends. Upon her return to NYC, however, she reunites with Big and he presents her with a black diamond engagement ring. Charlotte, meanwhile, is happily raising her two daughters with husband Harry (Evan Handler), Miranda takes a new job at a more relaxed law firm and Samantha is happily single.

“I can see where we fell short on that movie, and I’m perfectly happy to say that publicly,” Parker admitted to New York magazine’s editor-in-chief in 2017. “The experience of making the movie was supreme. We were in Morocco for almost two months. I found [Morocco] to be haunting, beautiful, unforgettable. Like no place I’ve ever been … I will say, I also understand how much frickin’ money it made. I feel like that is forgotten in the discussion.”