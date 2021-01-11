‘Sex and the City’ Originally Ended 17 Years Ago: What Happened Next

2013

As discussions about a third feature film continued to make headlines, The CW debuted The Carrie Diaries, a prequel series about Carrie’s life as a teenager in the ‘80s. AnnaSophia Robb took on the role of Parker’s Carrie, while Lindsey Gort joined the cast in season 2 as young Samantha. The Carrie Diaries was canceled after two seasons in 2014. After the network didn’t pick up the series for season 3, showrunner Amy B. Harris revealed fans were going to meet Miranda through Carrie’s high school best friend Mouse at Harvard if the show was renewed.

Parker, for her part, called the series “odd” during a 2013 interview.