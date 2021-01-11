‘Sex and the City’ Originally Ended 17 Years Ago: What Happened Next

2018

Reports surfaced in 2017 that plans to make a third movie stalled because Cattrall wasn’t interested. The following year, the actress slammed Parker on several accusations and confirmed reports that she didn’t want to make a third installment. After it became clear that Sex and the City 3 would never be made, writer Michael Patrick King gave journalist James Andrew Miller details of the script.

“People close to Kim believe that the script didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha,” Miller said on his “Origins” podcast in November 2018. ”They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.”