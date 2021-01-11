‘Sex and the City’ Originally Ended 17 Years Ago: What Happened Next

2019

Cattrall declared in 2019 that she would “never” play Samantha Jones again.

“You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun,” she told Mail Online at the time.

Parker, meanwhile, continued to entertain the idea, telling Entertainment Tonight in September 2019 that she’s “curious” how the gals are handling the digital age. “I’d like to see where all of them are. I’m curious, the world has changed, even since the movie,” she said. “I mean, the world has changed so much [with] technology and social media.”