‘Sex and the City’ Originally Ended 17 Years Ago: What Happened Next

2021

News broke in December 2020 that HBO was planning a SATC revival series.

In January 2021, Parker confirmed the network’s plans for a 10-episode revival series titled And Just Like That — without Cattrall.

According to the HBO Max press release, the new show will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as “they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

When asked about Cattrall’s absence from the show, Parker replied social media users, writing, “I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X.”

The Divorce alum also played coy about Noth’s return, writing, “Wait and see” when asked if Mr. Big is in the new show.