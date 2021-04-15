David Eigenberg (Steve Brady)

“I really love that show,” the Chicago Fire star told Us exclusively in March. “I think it’s really interesting that they’ve brought it back. … If it can work out, we may be going down that road.”

Eigenberg admitted that Nixon was “a dream to work with” in SATC‘s heyday. However, the revival would have some “heartbreaking” absences, including the late Anne Meara, who played his character’s mom. “It’s a sad thing to go back because that character, you know, [the] lineage is gone, and Anne as a human being wouldn’t be there,” he told Us. He later revealed in an interview with E! News that the HBO Max team had called him and that he was “very excited” to continue the next chapter.