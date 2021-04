Jennifer Hudson (Louise)

The American Idol alum charmed audiences as Carrie’s assistant, Louise, who moves back to St. Louis at the end of the 2008 Sex and the City film. When asked whether she’d heard from the cast about bringing her character back to the new series, Hudson told Entertainment Tonight in January that she hadn’t heard anything official — but was totally interested. “That would be cool. I am down, I am down!” she added.