John Corbett

Corbett, who portrayed Aiden Shaw in the show and the first film, confirmed to Page Six that he will be in “quite a few” episodes of the revival. His former onscreen love interest couldn’t help but weigh in, responding to the excitement via Instagram. Parker wrote at the time, “I’m not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett’s interview deals in facts or fiction. But the response is amazing to read… x.”