Justin Theroux (Vaughn Wysel)

“Yeah, of course. I would love to,” the Leftovers alum said during a March interview with E! News, joking that he had “no email from Sarah Jessica” about reprising his small role. “If they wanted to have me, I’d do Sex and the City again.” Theroux made a brief appearance during the show’s debut season in 1998, playing an acquaintance of Carrie’s friend Stanford (Willie Garson). In season 2, he returned as Vaughn Wysel, who had a brief fling with Carrie.