Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones)

Since 2019, the Filthy Rich actress has been vocal about not wanting to return to the franchise — and fueled rumors of a feud between her and Parker, who she’s claimed “could have been nicer” while they worked together. Though Cattrall has yet to publicly comment on the upcoming SATC revival, fans noticed that she “liked” a telling tweet about the series in January.

“I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is [a] great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall,” the post read.