Kristin Davis (Charlotte York)

The Colorado native shared a glimpse at a bustling New York City street in her first social media post about the HBO Max series. “Anything is possible…. Meet you there!” she wrote in January. One month later, she gushed over the “super talented writers and producers” helping to make And Just Like That come to life. “So excited to start this new chapter with you all 💗💗,” she hinted via Instagram.