Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw)

The Emmy winner was the first cast member to post about the upcoming revival in January, sharing a teaser with her Instagram followers. While fans were disappointed to learn that only three of the core four charters would be returning, Parker told TMZ that they had exciting things in store. “We’re not looking to bring in a fourth character,” she said at the time. “We have New York City as a fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters that we’re excited about.”