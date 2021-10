Back in Paris

In October 2021, Noth and Parker were spotted filming scenes for the show on the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris. The city was featured heavily in season 6 of the original series after Carrie moved there with her artist boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov). After their relationship fell apart, Carrie reunited with Mr. Big, who flew to Paris to find her at the behest of Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha.