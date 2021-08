Bitsy Von Muffling Will Be Joining

Deadline confirmed in August 2021 that Julie Halston will have a recurring role on the reboot, reprising her Bitsy Von Muffling character. The actress was last seen during season 6 of the original series when Bitsy was pregnant and gave advice to Charlotte on how to conceive. It’s still unknown as to whether Nathan Lane, who played Bitsy’s cabaret singer husband Bobby Fine on SATC, will have a cameo.