Cynthia Nixon at the Helm

“Roll camera! 🎥 I am thrilled to share that I am directing an episode of @JustLikeThatMax this season. It’s been a complete dream to work with my beloved co-stars and crew in this new role,” Nixon wrote alongside a compilation of photos of her on set via Instagram in October 2021. “I have truly never felt so supported in my life. (And don’t worry, Miranda is still going to be in the episode — it was surreal to do both at once!) #AndJustLikeThat.”