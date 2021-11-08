Diverse Characters Are Embraced

As the show adds more characters who are people of color, non binary and from other underrepresented groups, the Carrie Bradshaw actress said they’re taking extra care to make sure the characters aren’t shoehorned in. “In no way were we interested in tokenism,” Sarah Jessica told Vogue in November 2021. “You can’t bring people on the show and not let the camera be with them! These characters are all gifts to us.”

Ramírez praised Parker, who is also executive producing And Just Like That. “Sarah Jessica came into this project with such intentionality and care. I play a complicated queer character who’s smart and funny and sexy and dynamic,” they told the magazine.