Diversity Conversations

“I really think it is going to showcase the way that our beloved trio can actually interact with women of color today,” Cathy Ang, who stars as Charlotte’s daughter in the revival, told Cosmopolitan magazine in October 2021. “If you go down the list of everyone who’s cast: Sarita Choudhury, Sara Ramírez, Nicole Ari Parker—they have such large personalities and energies that they bring to the table. And even at a table read, there’s always discussion about how to make sure that these characters are properly representing a real person.”

She continued, “It’s too much pressure to be like, ‘I’m representing all these Asians in New York City,’ obviously, but maybe I’ll be able to represent how complicated it is to be a Chinese adoptee in a richer, white household. And I think those conversations are constantly happening with the writers, with the producers, and they’re so open to it. And I see it in the story lines. I also don’t think it’s going to reduce anyone to just the color of their skin. Everyone is a little surprising.”