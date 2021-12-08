‘And Just Like That’: Everything We Know About the ‘Sex and the City’ Revival

Filming Fake Scenes

Ahead of the HBO Max series’ premiere, speculation swirled that the cast filmed fake scenes to keep fans on their toes — and it turned out the rumors were true.

During a December 2021 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Davis answered, “Yes, definitely,” when asked whether the actors shot faux moments to keep story lines under wraps.

While she didn’t go into detail, host Stephen Colbert said he believed her, no questions asked. “That’s why I play Charlotte,” she joked, explaining that the reason for the ruse was simple. “We want the fans to enjoy the show,” Davis said. “I think that’s the important part.”

At the time, Nixon agreed, adding that she wanted fans to have a spoiler-free viewing experience. “We don’t want them to know,” she said. “We don’t want them to read the CliffsNotes beforehand.”