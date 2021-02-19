Mr. Big Is Out!

The New York Post’s Page Six reported in February 2021 that Chris Noth would not be returning as Mr. Big. Noth, who portrayed Carrie’s love interest in the original series and both movies, has not yet spoken out about the project. Parker, for her part, played coy about whether her onscreen husband would return, writing, “Wait and see” via Instagram in January 2021. Page Six also reported that David Eigenberg, who played Miranda’s love interest, Steve Brady, will not be coming back.