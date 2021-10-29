Nicole Ari Parker: I'm Not ‘Replacing Samantha’ on ‘SATC’ Revival

No One’s ‘Replacing Samantha’

Nicole has heard the rumors that her character, Lisa Todd Wexley, will be a fill-in for Cattrall’s Samantha — and it’s “not true at all, so please write that,” she told The Hollywood Reporter on October 28.

The Empire alum has been “yelled” at by Sex and the City fans, but “I’ve also been attacked with love,” she added. “I’ve been photographed in places I should never be photographed. The fans are so excited and over the top. I had some idea of that because I am one of those fans, but I had no idea [the extent of it].”

While Nicole admitted that she must be “careful” what she says about the HBO Max revival, she revealed that “everyone’s still having sex and it’s wonderful.”