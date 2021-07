The First Episode Title

We have a name! Parker revealed in a July 2021 Instagram post that the first episode of And Just Like That will be called “Hello It’s Me.”

Alongside the cover of her script, she laid out some of her filming necessities, including snacks, books, a speaker and a cooling face globe.

“In preparation for 1st day of shooting @justlikethatmax somewhere on the island of Manhattan. Tomorrow. Always bringing enough to share. Not pictured, deodorant,” she wrote.