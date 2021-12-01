The Spinoff Never Included Samantha

Showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed in a December 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the revival “never was on the radar as four [characters] because Kim Cattrall, for whatever reason, didn’t want to play Samantha anymore while we were doing the [third] movie.”

He continued, “I never thought, ‘Oh, there’s a hole I have to fill.’ Samantha doesn’t not exist in their lives. The show was born of these three characters: What’s their life, and who can I bring in to inform it?”

While some fans of the original might be sad to hear this, the writer said they shouldn’t be. And Just Like That is something new and original —and that’s what excited him about it.

“Listen, I wouldn’t do this again if I wasn’t excited about the idea. And even though people think this is a franchise that they’re familiar with, there’s something new in this version,” he told the magazine. “This isn’t what was; it’s what’s next.”