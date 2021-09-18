What to Expect With Dr. Nya Wallace

Ahead of her debut on And Just Like That, Karen Pittman teased her character’s storyline — law professor Dr. Nya Wallace — during a September 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I think people will really like [her],” the Morning Show star told the outlet. “There is plenty of sex in the city happening with [LeRoy McClain, who plays her TV husband].”

She continued, “What remains in And Just Like That from Sex and the City is that a story about love and friendship and womanhood and sisterhood… It really is a love letter to women and New York City.”