Will There Be a Season 2?

“Everything I do, I always end,” King told THR in December 2021. “I always leave a finished something. … So, there’s no crazy cliffhangers here. I’m just telling a story to see what it is.”

However, he teased, “But of course, there’s interest [in doing more]. Everybody loves everything, in theory.”

One month earlier, King also told Emmy Magazine that he would be interested in continuing the show. “As we were working, it always felt like the beginning. It didn’t feel like a beginning, middle and an end,” he said. “So I think it’s possible to keep going — if we have enough good stories.”