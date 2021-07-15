Friends IRL! The Best Behind-the-Scenes Snaps of the ‘Sex/Life’ Cast

BFFs ‘Sex/Life’ Cast’s Best Behind-the-Scenes BFFs Moments: Sarah Shahi, Adam Demos, Mike Vogel and More By Johnni Macke July 15, 2021 Courtesy of Sarah Shahi/Instagram 10 5 / 10 Giggle Gang Shahi and Demos shared a laugh while dressed as Billie and Brad. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News