Forming a Connection

During an August 2021 Instagram interview with theSkimm, the Alias alum reflected on getting to film such intimate scenes with someone she was developing feelings for at the time.

“As an actor, we spend a lot of time sort of faking that kind of intimacy with somebody,” she noted. “But what was interesting from my point of view is to fall for the person that you’re supposed to be falling for on camera, it kind of adds an extra bit. You’re kind of like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if this is anything I could have acted.’”

The actress also responded to online theories about her boyfriend wearing a prosthetic during the iconic full-frontal scene in the third episode.

“It’s just not my place to tell,” Shahi teased in response. “A woman never kisses and tells, and neither does a gentleman, so …”