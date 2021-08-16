Keeping It Real

Demos got honest about whether he chose to use a body double for his viral sex scenes on the Netflix show.

“I was OK with it because you read the script and know what you’re getting yourself into from the start, so I don’t think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute,” he shared with Entertainment Weekly in June 2021.

Although he made the decision to do the scenes himself, for Demos it was still important to make sure everyone felt OK during filming.

“That doesn’t mean you can’t have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have — and with the intimacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer,” Demos told EW.