Playing it Back

In a video released on the official Sex/Life Instagram page, the real-life couple rewatched their rooftop sex scene from the show together.

“Oh, my God, I’m about to be naked. Ugh!” Shahi reacted to the clip showing her preparing to strip down. “This was like the coldest day in Canada.”

Demos teased his girlfriend, saying, "You look so much more enjoyable than you do."

As the August 2021 rewatch continued, Shahi tried to cover up Demos’ eyes as they kissed on screen.

“I wanna watch it,” the UnReal alum told her. “How warm and relaxing does it look there?”

The Rookie alum responded, “I know, it looks really romantic.”