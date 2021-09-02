That Shower Scene

Although it wasn’t a sex scene, the shower moment showing Brad fully nude was also one that Hudecki was involved with to make sure that everyone felt comfortable.

“An intimacy coordinator, nudity is as much my job as simulated sex [is], so we knew that scene was coming up from day one. So I had a conversation with him very early on,” she shared with Us. “We talked about what the options were for that scene for, like, logistically how those would each play out. We got into detail, and he had time to make his decisions. So that’s what mattered to me and that he felt confident on the day.”