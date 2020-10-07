Grey’s Anatomy

Caterina Scorsone, who portrays Dr. Amelia Shepherd on the ABC drama, took numerous selfies with signs intended to promote COVID-19 preventive measures on set. “Our health and safety department makes signs in all the genres,” the actress wrote via Instagram in October 2020. “Sweet. Scary and Saucy. #saucysafety #safesix.” The sign itself read, “Practice safe six,” referring to the recommended six-feet social-distancing guidelines.

Earlier that month, showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed “massive” adjustments were made to shoot season 17. “It’s social distancing, it’s masks, it’s visors — it’s masks on the actors between takes and during rehearsals,” she told Variety, adding that the new protocols changed “the feeling of the show.”

Vernoff elaborated in July 2020 on how the shifts will affect sex scenes. “Obviously, you can’t have people making out, but there’s been a lot of sex on Grey’s Anatomy that doesn’t involve kissing,” she said on The Hollywood Reporter’s “TV’s Top 5” podcast. “There’s a lot of sexy lifting of clothes and pulling down of clothes and taking off of things and standing behind a person in a sexy way. There’s a lot of ways to skin a cat, so to speak.”