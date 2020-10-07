Riverdale

KJ Apa (Archie Andrews) revealed in September 2020 that he and costar Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) were required to use mouthwash before kissing. “Our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene,” the actor wrote via Instagram. Castmate Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) shared her take in the comments section, replying: “That s–t burns.”

Riverdale — along with several other CW shows — paused production later that month after delays in COVID-19 testing.