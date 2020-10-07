The Bold and the Beautiful

The CBS soap allowed actors to shoot love scenes with their real-life partners. In addition to Phypers helping out Richards, Kayla Ewell stood in for Jacqueline Wood for intimate moments with her husband, Tanner Novlan. Wood and Novlan play love interests Steffy Forrester and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan, respectively.

“When Mom & Dad get to work together,” Ewell, who starred on The Bold and the Beautiful as Caitlin Ramírez from 2004 to 2005, captioned a September 2020 Instagram selfie with Novlan.