This Is Us

“A 2020 television sex scene,” Fogelman captioned a Twitter photo of Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia standing feet away from each other in September 2020. “We’re back. #ThisIsUs.”

Moore, who is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and Ventimiglia play married couple Rebecca and Jack Pearson on the drama. Precautions taken on the set include masks and making actors wait in individual “shower stalls” between scenes.

Metz told Entertainment Tonight in September 2020 that the actors likely will not get close enough to lock lips. “I don’t think we’re going to be kissing,” she said. “I think we might [do] like the side church hug or something, but I don’t know if we’re going to be kissing, y’all. I doubt it.”