Amita Suman

The Nepalese actress plays Inej Ghafa, a member of the Crows gang known for her expert knife handling and ability to sneak around undetected — her nickname is the Wraith. Suman hadn’t read Bardugo’s books before landing her part, but now she’s a lifelong fan. “I opened the first page thinking, ‘I’ll just read a couple of chapters here and there,’ but I finished it in one sitting,” she told Harper’s Bazaar of Six of Crows in April 2021. “It really is one of my favorite books ever. It was such an incredible experience reading it.”