Daisy Head

The British actress plays Genya Safin, a Grisha who works for the Ravkan queen and is assigned to show Alina the ropes once she moves in to the Little Palace, where the rest of the Grisha live. Head has a ton of TV and film credits under her belt, including a main role in season 3 of Hulu’s Harlots and a part in the 2021 reboot of Wrong Turn.