Jessie Mei Li

Before landing a role in a 2019 stage revival of All About Eve that also starred Gillian Anderson and Lily James, Li hadn’t thought of acting as a real career. “You can think, ‘Oh, I love drawing, but I’m never going to be a designer,'” the U.K. native told Elle in April 2021. After dropping out of college for mental health reasons, Li realized that the way she’d been hiding her feelings was itself a form of theater. “I remember thinking, ‘Loads of my friends and family don’t know how I’m feeling. I must be better at acting than I give myself credit for.'”