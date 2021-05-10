Kit Young

Young stars as Jesper Fahey, the Crows’ sharpshooter. The Oxford-born actor graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2017 and has appeared on stage in productions of Macbeth and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Young auditioned for the role of Mal before landing the part of Jesper. “He’s very empathetic and he really, really does care about the people that he goes on this journey with,” he told Seventeen of his character in April 2021. “Whether it’s a joke to lighten the mood that doesn’t go very well, or whether it’s actually telling them what’s what, I think they all come from the same central place which is, ‘If I don’t have you, then I don’t really have anything, so we’ve got to stick together.'”