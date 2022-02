What’s Going to Happen?

Given the new cast announcements, it seems likely that season 2 will incorporate events from Siege and Storm and Six of Crows. In Siege and Storm, Alina tries to make a life with Mal while hiding her identity as the Sun Summoner. The Darkling, meanwhile, has emerged from hiding and is once again trying to take control of Ravka. In Six of Crows, Kaz and his gang join up with Matthias and Nina to break into a prison in Matthias’ native country of Fjerda.