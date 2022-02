Who Are the New Cast Members?

Patrick Gibson will play Nikolai Lantsov, who becomes an ally of Alina’s in Siege and Storm. His character is also at the center of the action in the prequel novel King of Scars. Jack Wolfe is joining the cast as Wylan Hendriks, a character who was named Wylan Van Eck in Six of Crows. Lewis Tan and Anna Leong Brophy will star as the twins Tolya Yul-Battar and Tamar Kir-Battar, respectively.