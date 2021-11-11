Tony Robbins (Self)

Robbins is best known as an accomplished author, coach and motivational speaker who played himself in the 2001 comedy. He has written numerous self-help books including Unlimited Power and Awaken the Giant Within. He also had cameos in Reality Bites, The Cable Guy, The Roseanne Show, The Sopranos and was the subject of the 2016 documentary Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru. He previously married Rebecca Jenkins in 1984 before they filed for divorce in 1998. He later wed Sage Robbins in 2001.The California native shares son Jairek Robbins with ex Liz Acosta. In April 2021, he and wife Sage welcomed their first child, a daughter, together.