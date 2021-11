Cameron Monaghan

Monaghan played Ian Gallagher, who was later revealed not to be Frank’s biological son. The California native has appeared in series including NCIS, Gotham and Mercy Street. While Shameless was on, he also starred in films including Vampire Academy, The Giver, Mall and The Year of Spectacular Men. He’s set to appear in an upcoming movie titled Shattered alongside John Malkovich.