Emmy Rossum

Rossum starred as Fiona, the eldest of the Gallagher children. After leaving Shameless in 2018, the Mystic River star tried her hand at directing, helming episodes of Modern Love and Animal Kingdom. She is set to star as Los Angeles media personality Angelyne in a forthcoming biopic of the same name. In May 2021, the Poseidon actress welcomed a daughter with husband Sam Esmail, whom she wed in 2017.