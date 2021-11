Steve Howey

The Reba alum portrayed Veronica’s husband, Kevin Ball. During Shameless, he appeared on TV shows including New Girl, Sons of Anarchy, Dead to Me and Workaholics. His film credits include Stuber, Unleashed and In Your Eyes. The Texas native was wed to Sarah Shahi from 2009 to 2021. The former couple share son William and twins Violet and Knox.