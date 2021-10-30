William H. Macy

During Shameless‘ run, the Oscar nominee appeared in movies including The Sessions, Cake, Room and Blood Father. He also directed 2017’s The Layover. In 2022, he’s set to star in a Hulu series called The Dropout. The Miami native has been married to Felicity Huffman since 1997. The duo share two daughters, Sophia and Georgia. The couple made headlines in 2019 when they were involved in the college admissions scandal. No charges were filed against Macy, but Huffman served 11 days in prison and completed 250 hours of community service.