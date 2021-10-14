Emma Kenney

Following the end of Shameless, Kenney reflected on how “the set became more of a positive place” after her on screen sister departed ahead of season 10.

“I remember pre her leaving, I’d go to set some days and I’d be very anxious having a scene with her because if she had a bad day, she made it a bad day for everybody,” Kenney revealed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in October 2021.

Although the Roseanne alum didn’t always have the best memories on set, she noted that she still has “a lot of love for Emmy.”

“We haven’t spoken in years,” Kenney shared at the time. “But that’s OK. … I hope she finds her happiness. I heard she had a baby and that’s beautiful. I’m sure she’s going to be a lovely mother.”